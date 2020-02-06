Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.68. 2,202,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,373. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $137.12 and a 1 year high of $169.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.