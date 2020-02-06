Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.94. 569,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,323. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $328.72 and a 52-week high of $383.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.64.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

