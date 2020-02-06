Patrick Industries (PATK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PATK opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $56.15.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,373.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $169,960.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,335,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,459 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

