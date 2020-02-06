PAWS Fund Market Cap Reaches $49,786.00 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $49,786.00 and $73.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded up 55% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.64 or 0.03027703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00209806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00132698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

