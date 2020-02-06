Paymon (PMNT) Market Cap Reaches $59,746.00

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Paymon has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Paymon has a total market cap of $59,746.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paymon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.30 or 0.05961470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00126288 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039107 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002939 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Paymon

Paymon (CRYPTO:PMNT) is a token. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official. The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paymon’s official website is paymon.org.

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

