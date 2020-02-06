PDATA Market Capitalization Hits $222,239.00 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, PDATA has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. PDATA has a total market capitalization of $222,239.00 and approximately $3,765.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PDATA

PDATA's total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,682,921 tokens. The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA's official website is www.opiria.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

