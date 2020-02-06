PDF Solutions (PDFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PDFS opened at $16.51 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDFS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

