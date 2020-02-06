Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 234,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $37.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

