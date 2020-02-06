Peercoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $95,167.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $95,167.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002340 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and BX Thailand.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,775.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.14 or 0.04514015 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002104 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00709271 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,973,001 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, WEX, CoinEgg, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Bitsane, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

