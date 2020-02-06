Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Acquires Shares of 88,568 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,000. Morningstar makes up about 11.5% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. owned 0.21% of Morningstar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 968.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 46.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Morningstar by 3,496.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,552,934.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,263,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,044,160.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total value of $174,086.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,971.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,281 shares of company stock worth $27,923,894. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

MORN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.80. 959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,416. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.99 and a one year high of $165.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

