Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,731 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital makes up about 20.2% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of PagSeguro Digital worth $23,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. 40,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,802. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

