Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Takes $9.63 Million Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,000. XP makes up about 8.2% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,427,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,839,000.

Shares of XP stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,426. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

