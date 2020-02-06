Peony (PNY) Market Cap Tops $70,366.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Peony has a total market cap of $70,366.00 and approximately $656.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Peony has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,160,707 coins and its circulating supply is 2,040,879 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

