PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lifted by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.7% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.76. The stock had a trading volume of 427,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $144.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

