Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.17-2.28 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.17-$2.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.27. 32,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.