Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 427,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of Qumu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Qumu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qumu by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qumu alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Qumu stock remained flat at $$2.43 during trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,347. Qumu Corp has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.29.

Qumu Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.