Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,600 shares during the period. Rockwell Medical makes up about 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Rockwell Medical worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,241. Rockwell Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

