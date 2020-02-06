Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,650 shares during the period. The Rubicon Project accounts for 2.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of The Rubicon Project worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Rubicon Project news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,037 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,130.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $162,027.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,441 shares in the company, valued at $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $1,861,709. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

NYSE RUBI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 530,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. On average, research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

