Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 434,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.18. 5,219,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,220,750. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

