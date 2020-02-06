Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Akoustis Technologies comprises 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $258,657 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 192,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 11.73.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.09% and a negative net margin of 1,791.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

