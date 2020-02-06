Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $115.37. 267,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average of $110.38. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

