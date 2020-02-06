Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. CareDx comprises about 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of CareDx worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNA traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 234,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,767. CareDx Inc has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Insiders have sold 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

