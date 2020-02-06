Perkins Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BioTelemetry worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. 7,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,763. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

