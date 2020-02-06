Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,584,000 after purchasing an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,409,583 shares of company stock worth $177,403,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.02. 1,714,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.52. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

