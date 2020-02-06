Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 60.10% of Interpace Diagnostics Group worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

NASDAQ IDXG traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.