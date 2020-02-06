Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,985 shares during the period. AxoGen comprises approximately 4.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of AxoGen worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after buying an additional 208,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 640,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 556.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 487,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 28,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,807. The company has a market capitalization of $532.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.33. AxoGen, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

