Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Tactile Systems Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,990. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.22. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,486.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $136,974.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,690 shares of company stock worth $1,699,426. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

