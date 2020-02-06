Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,000 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises approximately 2.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Natera worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,097.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,634 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,393. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,026.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $107,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,273,141. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

