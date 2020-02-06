Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,450 Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,450 shares during the period. Vericel accounts for approximately 5.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Vericel worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 665.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 238,766.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth $251,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCEL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.28. 9,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Vericel Corp has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $774.03 million, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

