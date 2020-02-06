Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,800 Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Antares Pharma worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,757,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after buying an additional 433,030 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at $467,037.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 928,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,750. Antares Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $639.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.