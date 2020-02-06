Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,200 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in AFLAC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AFLAC by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,295 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in AFLAC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 153,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in AFLAC by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,372. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

