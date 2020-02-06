Perlin (PERL) Price Hits $0.0359

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Perlin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Perlin has a market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.94 or 0.03024537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00214483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00132947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

