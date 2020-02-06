Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.1% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. 3,276,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,504,652. The company has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.