Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

