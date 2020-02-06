PIBBLE Reaches Market Cap of $848,464.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $848,464.00 and $2,210.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,381,510,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

