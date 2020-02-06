PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Acquires 11,860 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

