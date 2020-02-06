PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $109.57 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 75.92%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

