PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,517.30.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,464.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,411.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,283.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

