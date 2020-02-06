Pictet & Cie Europe SA Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 178.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,681. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

