Pirl Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Pirl has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $506,510.00 and $9,196.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 64,464,661 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

