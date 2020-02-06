PlayCoin [ERC20] Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $517,322.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $4.09 million and $517,322.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00214663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.