Polis (POLIS) One Day Volume Tops $13,482.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00008823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Polis has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $13,482.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,491,383 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

