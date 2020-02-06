Pool (POOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $222.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.52. Pool has a 1-year low of $148.36 and a 1-year high of $228.19. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

