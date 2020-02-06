PopularCoin Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $106,579.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00752122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00064117 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007829 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,993,884,948 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

