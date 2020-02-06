PotCoin Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $15,212.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 59% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,779.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.02227253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.37 or 0.04509262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00754593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00809392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009228 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00716803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,272,778 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.