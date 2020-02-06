Precision Drilling (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.47.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

