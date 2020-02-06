Precision Drilling (PDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDS opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.46. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

