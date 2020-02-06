Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.85-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $947-957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.49 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.80.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 86,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,990. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.