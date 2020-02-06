Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex, BitForex and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.75 or 0.05892405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038282 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003137 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,650,993,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,043,984 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HBUS, Bitfinex, BitForex, Huobi and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

