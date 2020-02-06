Prologis (PLD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prologis (NYSE: PLD) recently:

1/31/2020 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $89.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Prologis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Prologis have outperformed its industry in the past year. In early January, the company completed its buyout of warehouse owner Industrial Property Trust Inc. (IPT) in an all-cash deal worth $4 billion, including debt, from Black Creek Group. The transaction will boost Prologis' presence in strategic markets across the United States, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle and New Jersey. Further, it indicates Prologis’ efforts to bank on growth opportunities amid healthy operating fundamentals in the industrial real estate markets. Given its balance-sheet strength, the company remains well poised to capitalize on this favorable trend. However, higher supply in future will impact rent and occupancy growth. Any protectionist trade policies will add to the company’s woes.”

1/6/2020 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Prologis have outperformed its industry in the past six months. Recently, the company opted for expansion of its development venture in China, increasing development capacity to more than US$3.5 billion. It also announced the formation of a $1.7-billion open-ended Prologis China Core Logistics Fund, LP. In October, Prologis agreed to acquire Liberty Property Trust in an all-stock transaction, valued at roughly $12.6 billion, aimed at strengthening the company’s presence in key regions like Chicago, New Jersey, Central PA, and Southern California. In the rising e-commerce market, industrial real estates continue to play a pivotal role. Considering Prologis’ balance-sheet strength, the company remains well poised to capitalize on this favorable trend. Being a market leader, it has the ability to raise capital at favorable rates.”

12/19/2019 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $96.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

